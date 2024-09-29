14-year-old arrested in Orleans County after allegedly posting terroristic threat on Snapchat

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in Orleans County arrested a 14-year-old student in the Albion School District Sunday for allegedly making a terroristic threat on social media.

According to investigators, the threat was made more than a week ago, in a Snapchat post during a conversation with peers.

The Sheriff's Office said it began investigating after a complaint was made to law enforcement. It then began interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Prosecutors have now charged the teenager with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony.

The Sheriff's Chief Deputy said because of "the restrictions of NYS law, [the student] was released to the custody of their parents" and given an appearance ticket.

"While this incident is concerning, the Sheriff's Office wants to reassure the community that swift action was taken to address the situation," the Orleans County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to 7 News.

Authorities said they are in contact with the Albion School District to ensure there are appropriate measures in place to maintain a safe learning environment.

The office also encourages parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting any concerning behavior.

