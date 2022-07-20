14-week-old puppies at risk of being euthanized in need of foster homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nickel City Canine Rescue is looking for temporary or permanent homes for six puppies that are at risk of being euthanized.

The puppies are 14 weeks old and roughly 16 pounds each. They are on their way from the southern U.S. and are expected to arrive in Western New York on Sunday.

The rescue said they are looking for people interested in fostering or adopting the dogs and have a foster-to-adopt program for those interested. According to the rescue, the program is a way to make sure it's the perfect match before fully committing.

"It is basically a free trial run (we supply the food) and you get to evaluate the dog for 7 days in your home before you decide to adopt, or foster the dog until we find an adopter if it’s not the perfect fit. And you get to save a life in the meantime," a Facebook post says.

The rescue said due to its limited resources it is only able to accept fosters and adopters within a one-mile radius of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

You can apply here to become a pre-approved adopter and apply here to become a foster.

If you are outside of the one-mile radius but would still like to support you can find the rescue's Amazon wishlist here.

Nickel City Canine Rescue is a volunteer rescue that aims to save dogs from being euthanized due to poor conditions and overcrowding in shelters across the country.