14,000 people participate in 128th annual YMCA Turkey Trot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced that 14,000 runners and walkers participated in the 128th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot on Thursday.

A Thanksgiving tradition here in Western New York, the YMCA Buffalo Niagara said it is the longest consecutively run footrace in the world.

Michael Brannigan was the overall winner and fastest male, finishing the race at 24:59. Elle Orie, was the fastest female, finishing the race at 27:23.

A post-race party and award ceremony was held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The YMCA said proceeds from the race are used to provide financial assistance to children and families in Western New York who otherwise are unable to participate in its programs and services.

