BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting that took the life of a 13-year-old teenage girl.

Officers responded to a call just after 12:30 a.m. near Broadway and Mortimer Street in Buffalo.

The 13-year-old victim was struck by gunfire while outside and later declared deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.