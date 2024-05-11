13-year-old entrepreneur starting lawn mowing business to help push teen morals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 13-year-old entrepreneur Joshua-Inniss Burge established his own lawn mowing business called the “Chore Boys” as a way to help push teen morals for his generation.

“So I’m just trying to inspire our generation to just help,” he says. “I started this business to help raise teen morals and teen building in the community and also to help the elders and whoever needs lawn care services.”

And it all began with the support of his mother, Ja-Kee.

“Ever since we came to birth with this one having a child is a major responsibility and I’ve always stayed on a positive note, keeping him busy,” the mother says. “He plays different sports. I’ve always made the mental notion of keeping him busy and staying focused and being different.”

Joshua’s clients, the Moores, tell me they’re happy to see a kid like Joshua setting a good example.

“When I first met Joshua he already had the Okay with me when he came up and shook my hand and said hi my name is Johsua, I’m here to explain to you what business I have,” says Beverly Moore. “So he already had an okay with me.”

“It’s easy to talk to them about the future, but a lot of these kids don’t see a future. I’m not labeling them all as bad, I think we gotta get busier in working with them and spending more time with them,” says Harold V. Moore

As for Joshua, he’s hoping he can inspire his generation and the next to do the right thing while uplifting the community.

“My message to my generation is in a world where we can be anything, be kind,” he says.

See below if interested in contacting Joshua for lawn mowing service.