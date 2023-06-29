13-year-old boy from Cheektowaga represents the U.S. in basketball tournament in Austria

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — Malak Bontzolakes, a 13-year-old from Cheektowaga, competed for PhD Hoops in the United World Games in Austria.

Malak was selected to play for Team USA and the team he was part of beat teams from Austria, Germany, Netherlands, and two other USA teams to win the U14 division, bringing home gold.

WKBW Malak Bontzolakes celebrates division win in international basketball competition.

Playing as a team with boys he had just met, Malak tells 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson, it surprised him how well they all meshed together.

"We were able to beat teams that have been together for a long time, and we had only practice with each other for only six hours," said Malak.

Malak's mom Jacqueline says the moment they won the tournament brought tears to her eyes.

WKBW Malak's mom, Jacqueline shows off the shirt she made for her son.

"Every time that I pushed him, it was worth it. Seeing him shine was their first experience internationally, and coming back with a gold medal? That's powerful," said Jacqueline.

Jacqueline says she hopes her son continues to have fun while bringing a competitive edge to life.

WKBW Jacqueline Bontzolakes, tells 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson about how proud she is of her son, Malak.

"I just want him to play and have fun playing nationally and internationally,"

Jacqueline Bontzolakes

Malak wants to make his mom proud.

"My mom pushes me every day, and she's hard on me, but it's always a reminder to keep going forward," said Malak.

Malak will be playing in Canada this weekend in an 18-year-old division for a basketball tournament.

Watch Malak play below: