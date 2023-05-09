$13 million Outer Harbor Amphitheater project to be completed by summer 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The $13 million Outer Harbor Amphitheater project to soon be completed in hopes of being a permanent location for local events.

Many will have access to not only the waterfront, but numerous events happening at this location after years of this site not being open to the public.

President of Urban League Young Professionals, Mark Overall, says this is a huge step to embracing Buffalo’s culture.

“It would be really great to have a permanent location for things that we can come together and celebrate when it comes to art, music and culture,” he says.

The Senior Director of Design of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, Mark Wendel, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person there are some final touches in this project.

“We’ve got through the winter now we’re starting to put metal paint up on the steel structure, and there are some metal panels to close it a little better,” Wendel says.

There will be a 6,000 seat capacity in the Outer Harbor Amphitheater.

“We foresee food truck events coming out here,” Wendel says. “We foresee boat shows, again it’s a hundred thousand feet of flat concrete that we can put tents out there and the Irish festival."

The project will be completed by the end of this summer, but the plan is to utilize the space by Memorial Day in 2024.

“We keep talking about this rebirth that Buffalo is undergoing, and I think that this is just another step towards that,” says Mark Overall.

Click here to see the complete layout of this project.

