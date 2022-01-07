13 fire companies respond to commercial structure fire in Niagara County

SOMERSET, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says 13 companies responded to a commercial fire in Somerset, Friday morning.

Investigators say they responded to Somerset Operating Company on Lake Road just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the rubber liner on the interior of the building started on fire, after employees were cutting a hole into a flange of the building in order to place an anchor and tear down the module.

All employees were evacuated and accounted for at the time of the fire.

Investigators say the fire was extinguished and the cause is under investigation.