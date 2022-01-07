Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

13 fire companies respond to commercial structure fire in Niagara County

items.[0].image.alt
Lockport Journal, Ben Joe
0107 SOMERSET FIRE_LOKPORT JOURNAL.jpg
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 16:31:52-05

SOMERSET, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says 13 companies responded to a commercial fire in Somerset, Friday morning.

Investigators say they responded to Somerset Operating Company on Lake Road just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the rubber liner on the interior of the building started on fire, after employees were cutting a hole into a flange of the building in order to place an anchor and tear down the module.

All employees were evacuated and accounted for at the time of the fire.

Investigators say the fire was extinguished and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!