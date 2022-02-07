12-year-old found in possession of a handgun on Fletcher Elementary School campus in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced a 12-year-old was found in possession of a handgun on Fletcher Elementary School campus in Jamestown Monday.

Police said around 3 p.m. Monday a 911 call was received from a staff member that a student on the campus was in possession of a handgun. Police responded and located the 12-year-old in an office speaking with a faculty member and the weapon was safely secured without incident.

According to police, the 12-year-old is not a student at Fletcher Elementary School and was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for an evaluation. Charges against the 12-year-old are pending further investigation.

The district released the following statement on the incident on its website: