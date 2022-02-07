12-year-old found in possession of a handgun on Fletcher Elementary School campus in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced a 12-year-old was found in possession of a handgun on Fletcher Elementary School campus in Jamestown Monday.
Police said around 3 p.m. Monday a 911 call was received from a staff member that a student on the campus was in possession of a handgun. Police responded and located the 12-year-old in an office speaking with a faculty member and the weapon was safely secured without incident.
According to police, the 12-year-old is not a student at Fletcher Elementary School and was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for an evaluation. Charges against the 12-year-old are pending further investigation.
The district released the following statement on the incident on its website:
Jamestown Public Schools has been made aware of a situation that developed at Fletcher Elementary School after classes were dismissed for the day. A 12-year old student from another school approached a staff member outside the entrance, seeking assistance and disclosed that she was in possession of a handgun, and requested help.
The principal was immediately notified and called 911 and Fletcher staff placed all students within the building in a safe location. The principal made the decision to secure the student in a location away from students and staff. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. Upon arrival, the student surrendered the weapon to the Jamestown Police Department, and the firearm was secured without incident.
The student was transported from the scene by the Jamestown Police Department.
Student safety remains our top priority and we will always keep our school community informed. We are thankful for the rapid and immediate response of our local law enforcement agency.
- Jamestown Public Schools