12-year-old buys sneakers for a bullied classmate, both get rewarded by Hibbett Sports store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 12-year-old buys sneakers for a bullied classmate, and both get rewarded by the Hibbett Sports store on Elmwood Ave.

12-year-old Mello Earley saw his friend 12-year-old Melvin Anderson, getting bullied by their fellow classmates because Melvin’s sneakers were worn out.

“So I’ve seen Melvin getting picked on because his shoes are outdated in a way like I started feeling bad for him,” says 12-year-old Mello Earley. “I was on the phone with my mom, and I was crying, and I was like, I’m sick and tired of these kids bullying my friend.”

So then Mello took action and even told his mom he would give up his Christmas presents for his friend.

“Just to go and get him some shoes, and that’s what we did,” he says. “And the next day I gave him the shoes, and the Dean of student posted a picture, and it started to go viral.”

Mello’s initiative, of course, put a smile on Melvin’s face.

“I’m grateful and happy,” Melvin Anderson says. “It’s just like I’m lost for words, and I was very happy, and I’m very grateful, and I want to thank him so much for what he did for me.”

Mello and Melvin are getting a year’s supply of free sneakers, and each will get a one thousand dollar gift card from the Hibbett Sports store on Elmwood Ave.

“I was shocked at first, and I said, really?” Mello’s mother, Anita James, says. “And I said absolutely, and we’re just grateful that pressure is taken off of me and another parent, is amazing.”

“Just seeing them come together, the act of kindness you can tell is extremely contagious, and that brings back the community,” says Tabbitha Woods, senior store manager at Hibbett Sports. “And a positive touch to the community because it starts with one person you know.”

These boys hope with this story, the bullying will stop.

“Not being mean all the time and just having a good attitude can get you somewhere,” says 7th grader Romello Earley.