BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced a 12-year-old, three teens and an adult were arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at Canisius University.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Police said a woman was allegedly robbed of her car and phone at gunpoint and about an hour later, officers observed the stolen vehicle on I-190 North near Dingens traveling toward Downtown Buffalo.

According to police, the vehicle struck a patrol vehicle before it struck a pole at Goodell and Elm Streets. The occupants allegedly fled and were apprehended a short distance away.

12-year-old, 3 teens and an adult charged in connection with armed robbery at Canisius University

Police said a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and 22-year-old Demario Wells were charged with:



Two counts of second-degree assault

One count of first-degree reckless endangerment

One count of second-degree criminal mischief

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

One count of unauthorized use of a vehicle

Police said Wells and the 14-year-old and 15-year-old boys were also charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Wells was also charged with two additional counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 10 vehicle and traffic law citations.

A Buffalo police officer was taken to ECMC and one juvenile suspect was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.