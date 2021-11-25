Watch
12,000 runners and walkers participate in 126th Annual Turkey Trot in Buffalo

Posted at 11:33 AM, Nov 25, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The YMCA announced 12,000 runners and walkers participated in the 126th Annual Turkey Trot in Buffalo.

More than $300,000 was raised by the Turkey Trot this year and proceeds provide financial assistance to children and families in Western New York who otherwise are unable to participate in YMCA programs and services.

The YMCA said Liam Hilbert was the overall winner and fastest male finishing the race at 24:43. The female winner was Danielle Orie who crossed the finish line at 27:57. You can find full results here.

When it came to the costumes, the participants below were the stars of the race!

