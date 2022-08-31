1199SEIU nursing home employees ratify new three-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over 600 nursing home employees working at for-profit facilities ratified a new three-year contract last week.

Simultaneously, employees at five different facilities voted to authorize five-day strikes in their fight for a fairer contract.

These employees are a part of a campaign of over 1200 Western New York nursing home employees that held a one-day strike in mid-July.

Employees who ratified the new three-year contract work at the Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg, Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga, North Gate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda, and Seneca Health Care Facility in West Seneca.

Many work as licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, personal care attendants, housekeeping, dietary aides, cooks, laundry aides, and maintenance workers.

The new agreement includes a 10-step wage scale for all positions, increased starting rates of pay for new employees, a retroactive bonus, and raises for longtime caregivers.

Employees will also receive a three percent pension increase each year of the agreement and Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

The employees who voted to authorize a 5-day strike are asking for better staffing levels, wage scales for experienced workers, and $15 for service workers.

These employees, who work at Elderwood at Lockport, Elderwood at Williamsville, Fiddler's Green Manor, Humboldt House, and Gowanda Nursing & Rehabilitation, plan to hold a 5-day strike if no agreement is reached.