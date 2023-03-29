1199 SEIU nursing home workers vote to authorize week-long strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 1199 SEIU Nursing Home employees voted Tuesday to authorize a week-long strike at four rural nursing homes in Western New York.

Nursing home employees at Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Eden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Houghton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, and Dunkirk Rehabilitation & Nursing Center all overwhelming voted 97% to authorize10-day notice to strike if an agreement is not reached soon.

Employees are demanding an agreement that includes competitive wages to recruit and retain workers, better staffing levels, and better health insurance coverage.

