1199 SEIU nursing home workers hold informational picket over Williamsville staffing concerns

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — 1199 SEIU nursing home workers held an informational picket Friday afternoon to protest working conditions at a facility in Williamsville.

According to the 1199 SEIU employees at the Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have been working without a union contract since Dec. 31, 2022.

In a potential new contract, workers are asking for better working conditions, competitive wages, and a pension to help recruit more workers to the Williamsville facility.

Vice President of 1199's Western New York nursing home division Grace Bogdanove was present at the picket and spoke on the conditions workers have had to endure at the facility.

"This facility has been pretty run down, the employer has not paid much attention to improvements in the facility," Bogdanove said.

"There was an elevator that was down for several months in this facility and was not paid attention to, was not fixed, forcing workers to go up and down flights of stairs taking supplies, linens, laundry, and food just to provide care for these residents."