Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1199 SEIU nursing home workers hold informational picket over Williamsville staffing concerns

1199SEIU.jpg
WKBW
1199SEIU.jpg
Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 21:35:51-04

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — 1199 SEIU nursing home workers held an informational picket Friday afternoon to protest working conditions at a facility in Williamsville.

According to the 1199 SEIU employees at the Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have been working without a union contract since Dec. 31, 2022.

In a potential new contract, workers are asking for better working conditions, competitive wages, and a pension to help recruit more workers to the Williamsville facility.

Vice President of 1199's Western New York nursing home division Grace Bogdanove was present at the picket and spoke on the conditions workers have had to endure at the facility.

"This facility has been pretty run down, the employer has not paid much attention to improvements in the facility," Bogdanove said.

"There was an elevator that was down for several months in this facility and was not paid attention to, was not fixed, forcing workers to go up and down flights of stairs taking supplies, linens, laundry, and food just to provide care for these residents."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up