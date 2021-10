BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 11-year-old girl was grazed in the leg by a bullet on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo Saturday.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday someone in a park on Massachusetts Avenue fired a shot into the air and the bullet grazed the 11-year-old girl in the leg.

She was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.