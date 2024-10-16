11-year-old child shot playing outside, Olean Police searching for owner of truck in video

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean Police are asking for the public's help finding this pickup truck.

Police said the silver-colored truck is part of an investigation into the shooting of an 11-year-old child on Tuesday.

Olean City Fire responded to the 1300 block of Seneca Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, after an 11-year-old was shot in the leg while playing outside.

The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the child's current condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at (716) 376-5673 or (716) 376-5677.