11-year-old boy dies in Darien go-kart crash

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after authorities say a go-kart crash left an 11-year-old boy dead.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. in Darien on Sept. 6.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene after they were notified about children involved in a rollover crash into a pond.

Paramedics treated an 8-year-old girl at the scene and released her. The boy was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not released any further information.