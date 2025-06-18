11-year-old bicyclist in critical condition after he was struck by pickup truck in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 11-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a pickup truck in Jamestown on Tuesday.

Jamestown police said officers and members of the Jamestown Fire Department and Alstar Ambulance Service responded to Willard and Kinney Streets around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a bicyclist struck. The victim, an 11-year-old boy, was rushed to UPMC Chautauqua and then flown to Oishei Children's Hospital where he is in critical condition.

According to police, the crash is under investigation. All parties are cooperating with the investigation, and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.