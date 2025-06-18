11-year-old bicyclist dies from injuries after he was struck by pickup truck in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 11-year-old bicyclist has died from his injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck in Jamestown on Tuesday.

Jamestown police said officers and members of the Jamestown Fire Department and Alstar Ambulance Service responded to Willard and Kinney Streets around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a bicyclist struck. 11-year-old Daniel Galarza Ramos was rushed to UPMC Chautauqua and then flown to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was in critical condition. Police said he died from his injuries at Oishei Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash is under investigation. All parties are cooperating with the investigation, and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.