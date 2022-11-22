11-month-old survives after allegedly consuming fentanyl in Cattaraugus County apartment

TOWN OF LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two adults were arrested Thursday after an 11-month-old child in their care allegedly consumed fentanyl drugs.

The defendants, 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner were both charged with assault in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Both Steiner and Worthington allegedly kept fentanyl in their apartment which is how the child allegedly came to consume the drugs.

Officials from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office found the child unconscious and unresponsive and later administered two doses of Narcan, after which the child became alert and responsive.

Both defendants were arraigned at the Town of Little Valley Court and remanded to CSCO Jail in lieu of bail.

Both will appear in court at a later date.