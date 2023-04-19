10th Annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival set for April 29 and April 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival announced this year's festival is set for April 29 and April 30.

The festival is presented by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, The Buffalo History Museum, Friends of the Japanese Garden, and Music is Art in celebration of the spring season and cherry blossoms in the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park.

"The festival features exhibits and events that celebrate the longstanding ties between Buffalo and its sister city, Kanazawa, Japan, which has helped maintain the city’s Japanese Garden through the decades. Strolling through the garden along the lake to see the blossoms has become a rite of spring in Buffalo. Dozens of cherry blossom trees bloom directly behind The Buffalo History Museum in the Japanese Garden, creating one of the most iconic scenic vistas in Western New York and the perfect backdrop for a spring festival. The festival has grown exponentially since first debuting in 2014, now attracting thousands of visitors each year and solidifying Buffalo’s reputation as a top city to see cherry blossoms."

A fundraiser for the festival will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 27 at The Buffalo History Museum. It will include an online silent auction, local bites, wine pull, and live music by Alex Cousins and Bryan Dubay.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 29 and April 30.

You can find more information here.