$100 million to school districts across NYS to combat pandemic learning losses, expand mental health care

WKBW
Student desks.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jan 31, 2024
Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million has been awarded to 50 school districts and BOCES across the state to address pandemic learning loss and provide students with mental health support.

According to Hochul, 15 school districts and BOCES have received the Learning Loss Recover from COVID School Program (RECOVS) Grant and 40 school districts and BOCES have received the Mental Health RECOVS grant.

“New York is making historic investments to ensure all our students are on the path towards success. This funding will help our teachers and school staff pinpoint where students have fallen behind and provide students with the crucial resources needed to support their mental health, especially after the pandemic.”
- Gov. Hochul

Below are the Western New York school districts that will receive grants:

Pandemic Learning Loss RECOVS awardees:

School Districts/BOCES
Award Amount
Buffalo City School District
$2,883,515
Cuba-Rushford Central School
$308,298
Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
$667,742

Mental Health RECOVS awardees:

School Districts/BOCES
Award Amount
Buffalo City School District
$5,000,000
Clarence Central School District
$921,702
Dunkirk City School District
$290,572
Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
$364,202
Gouverneur Central School
$508,336
Gowanda Central School District
$182,733
Haverstraw-Stony Point Central School District
$3,499,312
Hendrick Hudson School District
$474,770
Iroquois Central School District
$200,000
Tonawanda City School District
$1,250,106
Williamsville Central School District
$55,983
