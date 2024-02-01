$100 million to school districts across NYS to combat pandemic learning losses, expand mental health care

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million has been awarded to 50 school districts and BOCES across the state to address pandemic learning loss and provide students with mental health support.
According to Hochul, 15 school districts and BOCES have received the Learning Loss Recover from COVID School Program (RECOVS) Grant and 40 school districts and BOCES have received the Mental Health RECOVS grant.
“New York is making historic investments to ensure all our students are on the path towards success. This funding will help our teachers and school staff pinpoint where students have fallen behind and provide students with the crucial resources needed to support their mental health, especially after the pandemic.”
- Gov. Hochul
Below are the Western New York school districts that will receive grants:
Pandemic Learning Loss RECOVS awardees:
|School Districts/BOCES
|Award Amount
|Buffalo City School District
|$2,883,515
|Cuba-Rushford Central School
|$308,298
|Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
|$667,742
Mental Health RECOVS awardees:
|School Districts/BOCES
|Award Amount
|Buffalo City School District
|$5,000,000
|Clarence Central School District
|$921,702
|Dunkirk City School District
|$290,572
|Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
|$364,202
|Gouverneur Central School
|$508,336
|Gowanda Central School District
|$182,733
|Haverstraw-Stony Point Central School District
|$3,499,312
|Hendrick Hudson School District
|$474,770
|Iroquois Central School District
|$200,000
|Tonawanda City School District
|$1,250,106
|Williamsville Central School District
|$55,983