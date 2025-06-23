10-year-old seriously injured after she was struck by vehicle while on e-scooter in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck while riding an e-scooter in Niagara Falls on Sunday.

Police responded to the crash in the area of Marine Memorial Drive and 100th Street around 5:20 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was traveling south on 100th Street and crossed the intersection with the right of way and struck the 10-year-old on the e-scooter, who was going west on Marine Memorial Drive.

According to investigators, the 10-year-old girl was not wearing any protective gear and suffered severe head and leg injuries. She was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital and immediately taken into surgery. Her condition is unknown. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.