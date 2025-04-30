10-year-old girl critically injured in e-bike incident in Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonawanda Police say a 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV while riding an electric bicycle.

The accident happened on Monday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Fletcher Street.

Authorities say an SUV, driven by a 69-year-old man, was traveling northbound and collided with the e-bike that was headed east.

The girl who was riding the e-bike suffered serious injuries and is now listed in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital, according to Tonawanda Police.

Police are asking witnesses who may have video footage of the incident to call the police department at (716) 692-2121.