10 warning signs of Alzheimer's as calls to helpline expected to rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With in-person holiday gatherings coming up soon, calls to the Alzheimer's helpline are expected to rise, and the Alzheimer's Association of Western New York says there are 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's you should look out for.

The warning signs include the following



Memory changes that disrupt daily life, such as forgetting important events

Challenges in planning or solving problems, such as keeping track of monthly bills

Difficulty completing familiar tasks, such as driving to routine places

Confusion with time or place, such as the date

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships, such as reading

New problems with words in speaking or writing, such as inappropriate words

Misplacing things and being unable to retrace steps, such as putting ice cream in the medicine cabinet

Decreased or poor judgment, such as giving large sums of money to telemarketers

Withdrawal from work or social activities, such as forgetting how to finish a favorite hobby

Changes in mood and personality, such as becoming angry or fearful

“Our free helpline is staffed around the clock to ensure that people looking for answers have somewhere to turn,” said WNY Chapter Executive Director Jill Horner, M. Ed. “If mom seems distracted or unable to follow conversation, or if dad can’t seem to remember where to put dirty dishes, the realization that something is ‘off’ can be quite startling, especially after being apart for an extended period of time,” said Horner. Those “a-hah” moments usually lead to a realization that a professional assessment should be scheduled, and to a great deal of questions. The Association’s Helpline is an ideal place to find answers and resources for additional assistance. “Helpline calls often lead to local referrals to our Chapter for additional resources such as education programs and care consultations,” says Horner.

The helpline is available 24 hours a day at (800) 272-3900.

