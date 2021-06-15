10 sites across state hosting fireworks, including Niagara Falls, celebrating New York's reopening

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fireworks will be on display at ten sites across New York state Tuesday night celebrating 70 percent of adults in the state receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, some landmarks across the state will be lit blue and gold and firework displays will be held at ten sites, including Niagara Falls State Park, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

"472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York's adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one," Governor Cuomo said. "As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State's essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished."