10 fire crews battle early morning house fire in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several fire crews in Chautauqua County were called out to fight a large house fire in Fredonia early Tuesday morning.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, fire crews were first called out to the blaze just before 6:00 a.m. n a home on Center Street.

By 7:30, a total of 10 crews were called out to assist.

The sheriff's office would not say if the cold temperatures are impacting the fire department's ability to fight this fire.

At this point, it is not clear if anyone has been hurt or how the fire started.