10-car-garage fire in Amherst leaves several hundred thousands of dollars in damages

Fire
Posted at 11:16 AM, Nov 30, 2022
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tuesday night fire in Amherst has left several hundred thousands of dollars in damages.

Officers were called to 1710 Northwood Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a large fire within a 10-car-garage unit.

Amherst police and Main Transit fire sustained minor injuries at the scene. Additional fire units were called to assist from Williamsville, Snyder, Clarence Center, and Harris Hill.

The fire left several hundred thousands of dollars in damages to the structure itself and damage to the cars inside.

According to police, a butane heater caused the fire.

