1 person dead, 1 rescued after fire in Town of Tonawanda caused by cigarette smoking

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda Police say one person is dead and another person is being treated at ECMC after a fire Friday morning.

The fire happened at about 4:30 a.m. at 557 Englewood Avenue.

Authorities say 71-year-old Mary Rogers was not able to escape the fire and died at the scene. A 75-year-old person was also inside the house and able to escape thanks to rescue efforts by three people who were passing by and spotted the fire.

Police say they believe the fire was caused by cigarette smoking.

The incident remains under investigation.