$1,000 reward offered for safe return of stolen French Bulldog puppies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local animal welfare organization is offering a reward for the safe return of eight French Bulldog puppies.

It is alleged that the three-week-old puppies were taken from their Lasalle Avenue home around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Their owner, Brook Thurber, says her 12-year-old child was home when the burglars entered through their first-floor window.

A white van with red trim was caught on camera dropping the mother of the puppies in another yard.

"Nova has been looking for her puppies since they were taken," Thurber said. "This is absolutely tragic."

Against All Odds Animal Alliance Inc (AAO) is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of the eight puppies with no questions asked. Buffalo Police are also investigating the incident.

"While the people that did this are deplorable, the focus has to be to reunite these puppies with their mom," said AAO Executive Director Eileen Marutiak. "They need to be nursing and quite simply, will soon die unless they get back with their mother."