BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery says a Powerball ticket for a guaranteed $1,000,000 has been sold in Buffalo.

According to the New York Lottery, it was a second-prize ticket, sold at the Speedway on Maple Road.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were: 34-38-42-61-62-19.

The grand prize jackpot is still up for grabs. It stands at an estimated $200 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.