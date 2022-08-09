Two arrests made after SPCA Serving Erie County rescues farm animals and dogs from property in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued farm animals and dogs from a property in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.

The SPCA said dogs, sheep, a chicken, a cow, and a horse were found by police in a cramped trailer and it was working with Orchard Park police on pending animal cruelty charges.

Police released further details on the incident on Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to a trespass complaint in the area of 2799 Southwestern Boulevard and located a vehicle and makeshift trailer housing two sheep, a cow and a horse in "deplorable" conditions. Police said there was no food or water, the animals could not lie down due to the confined space, they were living in their own waste and appeared emaciated.

The owner of the property was contacted and told police no one should be on the property and no animals should be there. The SPCA responded to assist the police and provide medical attention.

Police said 48-year-old Shawn Hirschbine and his girlfriend, 62-year-old Deanna Huff, allegedly arrived at the scene in an attempt to take possession of the animals. Hirschbine allegedly began to physically resisted officers and was taken into custody.

A cow, horse, chicken, two sheep and four dogs were seized by the SPCA.

Hirschbine faces the following charges:

Trespass

Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Confinement of a companion animal in extreme heat

Neglect of an animal

Failure to provide sustenance for animals

Huff faces the following charges: