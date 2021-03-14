Menu

Local Boy Scouts find cure for cabin fever in West Seneca

End of winter Klondike event
Posted at 9:14 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 21:14:28-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some local Boy Scouts are trying to get back to a sense of normalcy during this pandemic.

Members of Troop 616 held their end of winter Klondike at the Union Fire Company in West Seneca.

They took part in a number of competitive events, including log sawing, a snowshoe race and a dutch oven cookoff.

The Klondike is the traditional Boy Scout winter camp out.

This year's event was virtual due to the pandemic, but the scouts decided to have this one-day sendoff to winter in person.

The troop also did a community service project by helping to clean up their local fire house.

