True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius Pridgen accused of being a 'sexual predator' in lawsuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A parishioner at Buffalo's True Bethel Baptist Church is accusing Bishop Darius Pridgen of sexual assault, under the Adult Survivors Act.

The lawsuit was filed in New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The woman suing Pridgen — and the church — is named in the lawsuit, but is not being named by 7 News.

She claims in 2020, Pridgen "engaged in unpermitted sexual conduct" while she was a parishioner and volunteer.

The woman also claims this happened seven times.

True Bethel Baptist Church is also named in the lawsuit, sued for negligence and recklessness. The woman claims the church allowed Pridgen to

"sexually abuse [the woman] and to have access to parishioners and volunteers including on Church premises, despite his reputation of being a sexual predator..."

She says she was repeatedly abused on church premises.

"Plaintiff pleaded with Bishop Pridgen to leaver her alone and he continued to sexually abuse her," the lawsuit claims.

The woman claims Pridgen's actions caused psychological injury, pain and suffering, emotional distress, embarassment and humiliation.

She is now looking for "compensatory damages" from Pridgen and the church "that a jury would find fair, just and adequate."

The woman's attorney, Antigone Curis, sent the I-Team a statement saying,

"As alleged in the complaint, my client was subjected to prolific abuse that has altered her life forever. This lawsuit is the first step toward healing and justice and we are thankful for the Adult Survivors Act."





Pridgen is the president of Buffalo's Common Council. He's served on the council for 12 years, representing the Ellicott district. He announced in January that he will not run for re-election.

Pridgen told the I-Team he is just hearing about this lawsuit and no other comment was immediately provided.

