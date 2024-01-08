Three years later: the seven WNY residents charged for Jan. 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seven Western New York residents were federally charged in connection to their alleged participation in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Supporters of President Donald Trump sought to keep him in power by preventing the joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes. Many of those charged believed false claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen."

More than 1,200 people have been charged with federal crimes connected to the siege. Five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. Over 100 police officers were injured.

To date, six local individuals have been sentenced in connection with Jan. 6:

John "Jack" Juran – The Williamsville man pleaded guilty to four counts of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Juran was sentenced in February 2022 to three years of probation, including two months of home detention, $500 fine and $500 in restitution.

Thomas Sibick – He pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and two counts of theft. Sibick, of Amherst, robbed D.C. Metropolitan Officer Michael Fanone of his badge and radio. Sentenced to 50 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release in July, Sibick is currently appealing his sentence. He is imprisoned in Elkton, Ohio with a release date of August 2026. Sibick must also pay $7,500 in restitution.

Traci Sunstrum – Sunstrum pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She was sentenced in February 2022 to three years of probation, including 30 days of home detention and $500 restitution.

William J. Sywak – The Arcade man pleaded guilty to four counts of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Sywak was sentenced to 12 months probation, two months to be served on home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

William M. Sywak – The father of co-defendant William J., the Hamburg man pleaded guilty to four counts of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Sywak was sentenced in June 2022 to 24 months of probation, including four months of home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Daniel Warmus – Warmus, of Alden, pleaded guilty to four counts of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced in September 2022 to 45 days of incarceration, 24 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

The case for a seventh resident remains pending.

Peter Harding – Alleged to have knowingly entered or remained in a restricted building without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, Harding's attorney withdrew from the case citing irreconcilable differences. Harding, of Cheektowaga, remains released on bond.