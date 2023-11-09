‘They’re owned by a rich guy’: Buffalo Bisons seek state funding for Sahlen Field renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team confirmed Masiello, Martucci & Associates is lobbying for Rich Baseball Operations to receive state funding for renovations at Sahlen Field.

The stadium has been home to the Buffalo Bisons for 35 years. Its owners began to pay Masiello's group in April 2022, according to records reviewed by the I-Team.

"We have had preliminary discussions with State officials as Sahlen Field is the oldest non-renovated Triple-A ballpark in the country. We look forward to continuing those discussions to ensure Sahlen Field remains a ballpark that Bisons fans can enjoy and be proud of," a spokesperson for the Bisons said.

“They’re owned by a rich guy, literally a Rich guy," said John Kaehny, who serves as executive director of government watchdog group Reinvent Albany.

Both economists and researchers often argue that publicly funded stadiums do not generate a positive return on investment.

"Whatever the state might spend on the Bisons would also be a waste of money but again the calculus here is all about politics, not about return on the public's tax dollar," he added.

In 2022, 451,859 people attended 66 home games. That's an average 6,846 per contest.

New York State has not made any commitments related to the Bisons.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said her office will, "carefully review all proposals to ensure they are a good deal for New Yorkers."