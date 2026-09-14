BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Facebook and other social media sites prohibit people from using the platforms to sell pets, citing concerns including scams and animal welfare. But a 7 News I-Team investigation found multiple dogs and cats being offered for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Western New York.

Local animal advocates said they've been unsuccessful at getting the listings removed.

“There's tons of evidence right in the picture and the price that they're charging,” said Suzette Baginski, who became heavily involved in animal rescue efforts after losing her St. Bernard, Harley, about four years ago. He was the fifth and last of her dogs to die.

Her volunteer work extended outside Western New York, taking in rescues from Oklahoma and West Virginia.

“I've seen things that I wish I've never seen,” Baginski said, describing some of the conditions she has encountered involving animals.

More recently, she and other local rescue volunteers began paying closer attention to pets being offered for sale on social media.

Baginski says she has contacted people directly when she sees animals advertised for sale, reminding them that Facebook does not allow peer-to-peer animal sales. When that doesn't work, she reports the posts to Facebook.

"When I go to flag them because they're prohibited, I always get this message saying that there's not enough evidence," Baginski said, showing 7 News the messages from Facebook support.

The I-Team found several examples of pets being sold on Facebook Marketplace, including bully puppies advertised for $1,500, an American Bulldog listed for $2,000 and an English Bulldog for sale for $4,000.

Baginski says she repeatedly reported the posts.

“I have been so frustrated over the last couple of months,” she said. “That's why I contacted you. I'm getting absolutely nowhere contacting Facebook.”

WATCH: 'There’s tons of evidence': Pets still for sale on social media despite bans

'There’s tons of evidence': Pets still for sale on social media despite bans

What Meta's rules say

Meta's policies prohibit peer-to-peer attempts to buy, sell or trade live non-endangered animals.

The company's rules do include exceptions for certain legitimate businesses and for situations involving adoption, gifting, donating or rehoming animals.

The distinction between a legitimate business and an individual attempting to sell an animal was the subject of a 2025 case reviewed by Meta's Oversight Board.

In that case, the Board said Meta's policy prohibits peer-to-peer animal sales but allows certain posts from legitimate businesses, including qualifying breeders and rehoming shelters.

Meta told the Oversight Board that the restrictions are intended to reduce the likelihood of animals being sold in an unauthorized or unsafe manner or in connection with online fraud.

The Oversight Board also noted concerns about scams involving pet sales on social media, as well as concerns about the treatment and welfare of animals offered online.

The I-Team gets results

After 7 News contacted Meta about the Western New York listings, the posts the I-Team shared with the company were removed. A subsequent search returned zero pets for sale on Marketplace in the Buffalo area.

However, the I-Team then changed the search location to Pittsburgh and quickly found a puppy advertised for $600. That listing had been online for four days.

Baginski says the problem isn't simply whether someone wants to find a home for an animal — it's whether potential owners are being properly screened.

“When you're using these platforms, people aren't being screened,” she said. “The vet calls aren't being done. The references aren't being done.”

A rescue dog found on Craigslist

Baginski is also fostering a St. Bernard that a local rescue group found through Craigslist. Unlike Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist allows pet sales.

Baginski says the dog arrived in poor condition, including ear infections, outdated vaccinations and dental problems. The rescue group she works with spent nearly $1,000 getting the dog healthy again, she said.

The dog is now healthy and happy. It's the kind of outcome Baginski says every pet deserves.

Facebook does allow some adoption-related posts

While Meta prohibits peer-to-peer sales of animals, its rules do not prohibit all posts involving pets.

Meta's policy includes an exception for content involving the adoption, gifting, donating or rehoming of live animals. The policy also allows certain content posted by or on behalf of legitimate businesses, including qualifying rehoming shelters.

That means a legitimate rescue organization can use Facebook to help find an animal a new home, provided the post falls within Meta's rules.

Meta's policies distinguish those situations from an individual using Facebook to conduct a peer-to-peer sale.

Meta told 7 News that bad actors are constantly evolving their tactics to avoid enforcement. The company said it works with outside groups and is investing in tools and technology designed to identify and remove content that violates its rules.