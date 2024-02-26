ShotSpotter no longer coming to Buffalo following questions about effectiveness, biases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A controversial piece of police surveillance technology is no longer coming to Buffalo, multiple sources confirmed to the 7 News I-Team.

In 2022, the city’s proposed budget for the following year included funding for ShotSpotter technology with a price tag of $364,000.

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system that uses microphones in targeted areas to alert law enforcement about potential gunfire in real time.

During budget negotiations, common council members voted against its inclusion except for then Masten District Councilman Ulysees Wingo Jr.

Despite the council’s rejection, a free six-month trial was negotiated and slated to be installed in the Masten District beginning spring 2023.

The I-Team learned the project was delayed and ultimately never completed. Wingo’s term as councilman expired at the end of 2023 following his decision not to seek reelection. He declined to comment on ShotSpotter.

Buffalo Police also declined to comment but acknowledged the pilot program was “dead.” Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia is a proponent of the technology.

“When somebody gets shot, and no call goes out, or a call is greatly delayed, that's a person potentially laying on the sidewalk bleeding out," Gramaglia told the I-Team prior to the council’s decision.

Wingo’s successor in the Masten District, Zeneta Everhart, said the conversations predate her tenure but added she does not support the technology.

ShotSpotter claims its system is 97% accurate. It is used in more than 150 cities nationwide.

However, its claimed effectiveness has been scrutinized by researchers.

An investigation conducted by the Chicago Office of Inspector General found ShotSpotter alerts rarely produce documented evidence of a gun-related crime. A MacArthur Justice Center analysis in Chicago found over 90% of ShotSpotter dispatches did not lead police to find evidence of gun-related crime on arrival.

Earlier this month, Chicago's mayor announced the city will not renew its contract for ShotSpotter.

Reports have found gunshot alerts often resulted in dead ends for police — some linked to cars backfiring, firecrackers or construction.

"If this was such a strong technology that BPD thought was going to be used, and now they're just pulling it instead of actively lobbying the council for it again, it demonstrates what we're all probably assuming," said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

Nowakowski said he supports investing in technologies that keep communities safe and help crimes get solved, but too many questions surrounded ShotSpotter's effectiveness and ability to be used in court.

There are also questions about potential racial biases. An analysis by Wired found the microphones are mostly placed in economically disadvantaged Black and Latino neighborhoods.

“As with most surveillance technologies we see communities of color and under-resourced communities primarily bearing the brunt of those technologies and being further surveilled and disproportionately impacted by these technologies," said Daniel Schwarz, privacy and technology strategist at the NYCLU.

Schwarz argues the technology shouldn't be deployed into communities without a robust and transparent debate that looks at who will be impacted.

ShotSpotter denies claims that coverage areas are biased or lead to over-policing, adding that it works with local law enforcement to create coverage areas based on gun violence data.

This is a developing story.

