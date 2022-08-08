Safire Rehabilitation receives federal fine after resident found dead outside

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York nursing home received a federal penalty after a woman fell to her death at the facility in February.

The investigation revealed 78-year-old Judith Schrecengost, a resident at Safire Rehabilitation of the Northtowns, fell through a third-floor window. The windows in Schrecengost's room did not have appropriate stops installed and could be fully opened.

Several windows at the facility had the same issue.

Safire was fined $52,852 for deficiencies in relation to the incident.

MORE: Schrecengost's daughter and attorney speak with 7 News

The facility has a history of citations and fines from both New York's Health Department as well as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

State data shows between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2021 the facility was issued five different fines:

Feb. 2021: $24,500

Jan. 2021 $10,000

Jan. 2021: $10,000

June 2020: $12,000

Sept. 2016: $12,000

Safire Rehabilitation of the Northtowns received a total of 75 citations since mid-2018, compared to the statewide average of 23.