Safire Rehabilitation receives federal fine after resident found dead outside

Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns must pay $53,000
Posted at 3:58 PM, Aug 08, 2022
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York nursing home received a federal penalty after a woman fell to her death at the facility in February.

The investigation revealed 78-year-old Judith Schrecengost, a resident at Safire Rehabilitation of the Northtowns, fell through a third-floor window. The windows in Schrecengost's room did not have appropriate stops installed and could be fully opened.

Several windows at the facility had the same issue.

Safire was fined $52,852 for deficiencies in relation to the incident.

The facility has a history of citations and fines from both New York's Health Department as well as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

State data shows between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2021 the facility was issued five different fines:

  • Feb. 2021: $24,500
  • Jan. 2021 $10,000
  • Jan. 2021: $10,000
  • June 2020: $12,000
  • Sept. 2016: $12,000

Safire Rehabilitation of the Northtowns received a total of 75 citations since mid-2018, compared to the statewide average of 23.

