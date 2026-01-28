'No one is making the efforts': Parents renew safety concerns as special election moves inside Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kristin Barber, a parent at PS 050 North Park Community School, says the fears that she shared with the 7 News-I Team last fall remain unresolved as Election Day approaches.

Last fall, Barber spoke with I-Team investigator Ed Drantch about using public schools as polling places during school hours, arguing that opening buildings to the general public conflicts with security expansions at the school.

Now, with the special election scheduled for February 3, North Park Academy will serve as a polling site.

"No one is making the efforts to make that change," Barber said. "Instead, everyone is sacrificing the safety and regular routines of these children to just go along with the status quo and make things easier."

In statements to 7 News, the Erie County Board of Elections and Buffalo Public Schools say they are acting within the bounds of state law.

The Board of Elections says it has worked with the district to ensure safety procedures are in place, including separate entrances for students and voters, and security inside the buildings. The board also says police will conduct patrols in the vicinity of schools hosting polling sites.

The Board describes itself as a "ministerial agency," saying it does not set security policy for schools and instead collaborates with the district.

Buffalo Public Schools says state law requires the district to make school buildings available when requested by the Board of Elections. The district says police officers and BPS security will be on site during polling, and that voting areas are selected to be isolated from instructional spaces.

Barber says those explanations don’t address what she sees as fundamental problems, including disrupted routines, unlocked entrances and the presence of the public in school buildings during the day. She also questions who ultimately has authority when security concerns arise.

Texts sent to 7 News from other parents raise similar concerns, including worry about communication, building access and whether students should attend school on election days.

Under New York State law, public schools are required to close on General Election Day in November. That requirement does not apply to special elections or primary elections, which means schools may remain open while serving as polling places.

"Laws change because the society that we live in changes," Barber argued.

The board says it has reduced the number of polling sites located in Buffalo schools over the years, but that moving sites ahead of the February 3 election is impractical because of the timeline. Officials say discussions about future elections, including June primaries, are ongoing.

For Barber, a larger question remains unanswered.