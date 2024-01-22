New York leads nation in law enforcement fatalities, most linked to 9/11 related illnesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State led the nation in 2023 in the number of law enforcement members who died in the line of duty. Of the 13 deaths, the majority are linked to long-term illnesses related to the September 11th terror attacks.

Overall, the number of fatalities nationwide decreased 40% compared to the previous year, according to preliminary data provided by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF).

136 federal, state and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty compared to 224 officers in 2022.

"There is no such thing as 'good news' when reporting even a single officer being killed in the line-of-duty," said NLEOMF CEO Bill Alexander. "Yet we are encouraged to see fewer overall officer deaths across all major categories in 2023."

One of the line-of-duty deaths was Western New York resident and former New York State Police Technical Sergeant Scott C. Norcutt. He died in June as a result of pancreatic cancer stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site.

Norcutt was assigned to aid with the search and recovery efforts as part of the New York State Police detail.

In a statement to 7 News, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick Chiumento said these illnesses and losses will continue, not only for the State Police, but for all who responded to Ground Zero for rescue and recovery.

“All these individuals we have lost to 9/11 related illnesses were willing to do whatever it took to save others, even if it meant losing their own lives – and we are forever grateful to them for their sacrifices," said Chiumento. "They are heroes in every sense of the word."

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a member of the World Trade Center Health Program provider network. The program covers medically necessary treatment for World Trade Center-related health conditions at no cost to the patient. It was designed in collaboration with Mount Sinai in New York.

"We do exactly what they would do, but were just much more convenient," said Dr. Mary Reid, Chief of Cancer Screening at Roswell. "And then any cancers that arise in World Trade Center responders can now be treated as Roswell instead of being forced to go down again to New York City."

More than 111,000 people have signed up for the program nationwide. Nearly 24,000 people exposed to trade center dust have gotten cancer.

"Anyone, especially with 9/11, who responded whether they were a firefighter or police or state trooper capacity are considered exposed and are part of the World Trade Center screening program," said Reid.

For more information about the World Trade Center Health Program services at Roswell Park, or the First Responders Screening and Surveillance Program, visit here.