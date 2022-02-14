McKinley administrator costs are below average, despite changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Newly named McKinley High School Principal Moustafa Khalil will join a growing list of principals on its books.

Public records show in 2021, principals at McKinley made over $600,000 —including some who didn’t work a single day.

Longtime Principal Crystal Boling-Barton, who has been on paid leave since 2017, collected $137,000. Boling-Barton has made over a half-million dollars while on leave.

Marck Abraham, who resigned in 2020 collected $15,000 this past year, records show.

Carmelita Burgos, Khalil's predecessor, was named interim principal in February 2021. She made $105,000.

Four current assistant principals combined this past year to make nearly $350,000.

Those administrative salaries per student are actually below both city and state averages.

According to the New York State Education Department, the average cost for administrators per student in Buffalo Public Schools in $722. At McKinley it’s only $681 per student.

The total cost per student at McKinley is 25% less than the state average.