I-TEAM: How safe are WNY amusement rides?

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — All amusement rides in New York State are required to be inspected prior to the start of any fair or carnival. Only those devices deemed "safe" are allowed to operate.

Inspectors work to ensure proper training records are maintained and conduct manual inspections.

“It’s our families out there too," said Brian DeStefanis of the New York State Department of Labor. The DOL is responsible for inspecting each ride. "We have kids, you know, we go to the parks ourselves. We want everybody to have a good time.”

Every ride inspected will receive an inspection tag that is hung in public view. In 2022, the department inspected nearly 7,000 rides across the state.

The 7 News I-Team found all rides at the Erie County Fair received a passing grade. Several rides had minor violations, but state inspectors say it's not necessarily a concern.

"Violations will be issued, but as I mentioned that doesn’t necessarily mean that it was any kind of catastrophic failure or something that would prevent the ride from operating," said DeStefanis.

The I-Team discovered two rides at the Niagara County Fair were not allowed to operate after failing inspections this month.

“DO NOT OPERATE RIDE. Ride has stray electricity running through all metal sweeps and tubs. Must be repaired before operation," wrote one failed inspection.

According to leadership of the Niagara County Fair, the inspection shows that the process worked as designed — keeping attendees safe.

"The inspections uncovered areas of concern, the rides were fixed or addressed so the rides could operate safely, and they did," wrote Executive Director Justin Rogers.

According to Rogers, the contracted ride company, Main Event Amusements responded appropriately and they plan to use them again in the future.

You can check to see the inspection report before you attend any fair on the DOL's website here.

