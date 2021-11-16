Former chief of Moreland Commission, NYS deputy chief investigator terminated

NEW YORK (WKBW) — One of the highest ranking investigators for New York State was terminated in October, according to documents analyzed by the 7 Eyewitness News I-Team.

Robert Addolorato served as the deputy chief investigator for the New York State Inspector General, where he was responsible for supervising investigations involving public corruption and waste by state agencies.

In 2013, Addolorato was appointed by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to serve as chief of investigations for the Moreland Commission.

The commission was discontinued by Cuomo in 2014, and Addolorato continued to serve in his role with the inspector general.

State Division of Criminal Justice Services records show he was removed for cause on Oct. 14.

Addolorato, who previously retired from NYPD, had his police basic training certificate invalidated in October following his removal for misconduct.

When questioned about Addolorato's removal, a spokesperson for the inspector general's office replied, "Mr. Addolorato is no longer employed by the Inspector General’s Office."

Records show Addolorato made $113,666 in his taxpayer-funded salary in 2020.

