Buffalo priest's sexual relationship with adult substantiated, returned to ministry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced Wednesday that a claim against a priest is substantiated, but the priest will return to ministry.

According to the diocese, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi engaged in a sexual relationship with an adult female in 2007.

Based on the circumstances of the relationship, and Melfi's "faithful behavior since the relationship ended," the Diocesan Review Board recommended he be returned to ministry.

The diocese did not specify who made the complaint against Melfi.

Melfi was placed on leave in December while serving as the temporary parish administrator of the parishes in Cuba, Belfast, and Fillmore.

