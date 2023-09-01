Buffalo ‘Brady’ list ‘Angry Cop’ recommended for promotion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council will vote Tuesday on a recommendation to promote Buffalo Police Detective Richard Hy to the rank of lieutenant.

Hy, known online as “Angry Cops,” has a history of misconduct allegations and suspension.

The promotion, approved by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, comes with a yearly salary of $94,528.

Lawyers representing Hy in 2021 alleged the department discriminated against him by repeatedly passing him up for promotions “because of his speech.”

“Time and time again, Mr. Hy was passed over for opportunities to be promoted in the department, which took a toll on his mental health,” said his attorney Adam Grogan at the time.

The 7 News I-Team discovered Hy is on the Erie County District Attorney’s Office “Brady” list. The list contains the names of law enforcement who have adverse judicial credibility determinations against them.

The DA’s office is required to provide a document to the defense in cases involving Hy because of his credibility concerns.

In 2022, Hy was named in a lawsuit where a motorcyclist claimed he received serious injuries after Hy struck his vehicle with a patrol car.

In 2020, Buffalo Police launched an internal affairs investigation after a cell phone video surfaced on social media showing Hy, while off duty, hitting and subduing a Black man.

In 2016, he was suspended without pay for violating social media rules for creating online videos while in uniform and on police property. Later that same year he was suspended again and charged with harassment and 'Obstruction of Breath' after he and another off-duty officer got into an altercation with teenagers. Hy was fined and ordered to do community service.

Both a law firm representing Hy and a city spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment regarding his recommendation for the promotion.

