Bishop Malone ramps up security after 7 Eyewitness News obtains secret documents

The stories were based largely on church documents, or what The News called “secret clergy files.”
The newspaper reported the disclosure of those documents caused the diocese to post security guards at the doors to its headquarters, change locks, set up a video camera and bring in a computer expert to install encryption software on email accounts.
A diocesan lawyer even accused 7 Eyewitness News of hacking church emails -- a claim that is false.
The newspaper article caused a firestorm of comments online, most from parishioners who faulted the diocese for trying to find the sources, whose identities are confidential.
Bob Bartlett said, "They should be more concerned about why they need to have secret documents in the first place."
Others wrote, "Who cares who did it...Just be thankful they did!” and “perhaps someone at headquarters has developed a conscience."