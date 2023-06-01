Bishop Fisher responds to I-Team investigation into Buffalo Diocese

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo responded to a 7 News I-Team investigation into the diocese.

The I-Team discovered that Bishop Michael Fisher, the diocese and its lawyers attempted to keep child sex-abuse documents subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General, as well as the testimony of Bishops Richard Malone and Edward Grosz secret.

The letter, addressed to “my dear friends,” and obtained by 7 News, makes no mention of the diocese's failed efforts.

“In light of a recent report by a local news station, it is important to make clear that the Diocese of Buffalo cooperated fully with the Office of the Attorney General in its investigation and throughout the process of resolving the lawsuit filed in November of 2020,” wrote Bishop Fisher.

"The details recounted will no doubt be a source of further pain for those who have suffered detestable acts of abuse," he added.

Multiple sexual abuse survivors who’ve spoken with 7 News expressed the importance for survivors and the public to be able to see the documents and testimony obtained by the attorney general.

Bishop Fisher wrote, "it continues to be my highest priority to work toward the healing of those who have been harmed."

"It couldn't be further from that from the truth," said survivor Wayne Bortle. "The only thing that is going to help us heal is closure. We just want this settled. We want transparency."

Bortle, a former Western New Yorker, who now lives in New Hampshire, accused Fr. Robert Conlin, now deceased, of sexual abuse.

"So keeping this on the forefront is super important to us because obviously, without having the media to voice this, our voices don't resonate the way that it can through the media," said Bortle.

The letter also does not address the I-Team's several requests to the diocese to interview the bishop.

Read the full letter from Bishop Fisher here:

