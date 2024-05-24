Beaver Island Parkway bridge reopens; was replaced after I-Team investigation found it was in 'poor' condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge over I-190 in Grand Island has reopened.

The bridge has been closed since last April and was replaced as part of an $8.3 million project. The project included:



Increased vertical clearance

Wider travel lanes

New riding surface

The bridge was the focus of the I-Team's report on the condition of bridges in Erie County.



Eroding Trust: The State of our Bridges in Erie County Eroding Trust: The State of Erie County Bridges

“The replacement of the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge is one of many infrastructure investments in Western New York to upgrade our transportation system and provide safe and reliable roads and bridges for decades to come. These projects are an investment not only on the roadway, but in communities, improving the way of life for residents and improving the travel experience for thousands of motorists.” - Gov. Hochul

After the I-Team alerted former State Sen. Tim Kennedy, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, to the deteriorating condition of the bridge, he called out the Thruway Authority in a letter to its former Executive Director Matthew Driscoll.

Driscoll responded to Kennedy's letter, stating the project would be moved to late 2022 - with construction beginning in the spring of 2023. In his response, Driscoll cited the "public's focus on this bridge." Construction was previously scheduled for 2025.